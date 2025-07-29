Jr. Cyclones tangle with Sullivan Central in preseason scrimmage

Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent The Jr. Cyclone defense was a thorn in the flesh all scrimmage long, making several stops in the Central backfield.

Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Aaron Shelby gets the football off while being pressured by a Jr. Cougar defensive lineman.

Star Correspondent

The T.A. Dugger Jr. High Cyclones wasted no time setting the tone for the upcoming football season during a preseason scrimmage against Sullivan Central Middle on Monday evening at Citizens Bank Stadium.

The Jr. Cyclones looked sharp on both sides of the ball, demonstrating a well-balanced offensive attack and a stifling defense. Offensively, TAD was able to consistently move the football behind a strong showing from the backfield and the passing prowess of quarterbacks Creed Baker and Aaron Shelby. The duo orchestrated a fluid offense that picked apart the Sullivan Central defense with precision, finding running lanes and passing windows throughout the evening.

Defensively, the Jr. Cyclones were just as impressive. The unit applied pressure on nearly every snap, shutting down Sullivan Central’s offensive efforts during first-team possessions. Tackles were crisp and timely as the defense swarmed to the ball and disrupted any momentum the visitors attempted to build.

Despite having only recently begun full-contact practices, the Jr. Cyclones displayed energy and discipline that spoke volumes about the team’s early preparation. Coaches rotated players frequently, giving several athletes opportunities to shine in the live-action setting.

TAD will have one final tune-up when they host Anderson County Middle on Saturday at Citizens Bank Stadium. Kickoff for the regular season follows shortly after, as the Jr. Cyclones welcome the Abingdon Jr. Falcons on Wednesday, Aug. 6, with game time set for 5:30 p.m. The performance against Sullivan Central suggests a team ready to compete from day one.