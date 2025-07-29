Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: My friend was bragging recently about having met very important people, and “lorded” it over me in an effort to intimidate me and diminish my opinion about our topic of conversation. Is it right for someone to go out of their way to belittle another person just because their life experiences are not as visible as another’s, and is intimidation fueled by Satan? – I.T.

Dear I.T.: Intimidation is a form of fear and is often a tool of the devil. The Bible tells us to fear God and not man. One of our most deep-seated fears is that we might be called an “outsider.” This fear has led us down the road to conformity, has put the imprint of others on our souls, and has robbed us of originality of thought, individuality of personality, and constructive action.

The greatest hindrance to Satan’s destructive efforts is our standing strong in the knowledge and fear of the Lord. Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord in repentance and faith has the great privilege of talking with the King of kings and Lord of lords. God, the Creator of everything, is also the Giver of life, and we can have a personal day-to-day relationship with Him. No other figure has ever lived that can compare to the Person of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who came to His creation to seek and save souls who will follow Him.

We should not focus on what others think, but on what Christ has done for mankind. Each person can know Him today. As we live, we can realize the joy of saying with the psalmist: “The Lord is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?” (Hebrews 13:6, NKJV). We must place our confidence in God, for His Word tells us, “The fear of man brings a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord shall be safe” (Proverbs 29:25, NKJV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)