First Friday is a special time for downtown merchants

If you want to get to know the Elizabethton downtown family, First Friday is a fun time to do it.

During the summer, the first Friday of each month is made more special in downtown Elizabethton as there are plenty of activities to get involved in, and it’s a good way to learn about the businesses on Elk Avenue and the adjoining streets and to know what they have to offer. But, most of all, it’s a good way to spend a Friday afternoon.

First Friday celebrates music, shopping, dining and fun in historic downtown Elizabethton. And it happens the first Friday of each month May through August, so this Friday is the last First Friday of the summer.

Usually, evenings are held from 5 to 8 p.m., and there is food for the whole family.

The First Friday event not only offers some unique shopping in the downtown stores, but has a fun zone with inflatables and yard games. There are food trucks in addition to downtown restaurants, an ice cream crawl to explore all of the downtown’s ice cream options from Simply Elegant Bakery to Sweetsie Treatz and ending at J’s Corner.

Additionally, there is live music, an art bar at Made on Elk and Crossworks Craftworks.

There’s no denying that First Friday in downtown Elizabethton is one of the favorite places to hang out on that Friday. It marks the end of the workweek for many and it makes for a fun time to be with family and friends.

Sponsored by Main Street Elizabethton, First Friday is an opportunity for families to enjoy time exploring the many different boutiques and vintage shops downtown. It’s a different downtown than many grew up with, but it’s still a fun place to meet friends and do things together.

Bingo cards are available each First Friday to present at any zone or participating business where the card can be completed and entered into a drawing for prizes.

Downtown used to be a place to hang out on Friday, catch a show at the Ritz or Bonnie Kate, get an ice cream cone, or eat out at one of the restaurants. You can still do that on First Friday downtown, except for catching a movie. However, you can still have fun on First Friday. Take a stroll downtown, step inside a shop, and browse and see what it has to offer. You may be surprised. You may be able to paint a picture, pick up a gift for someone, and just window shop if you want to.

First Friday also will help you get involved in the community. The 400 Block Breezeways features nonprofits and community organizations to help you learn about all the good things taking place in our community.

Sometimes there is mini golf and yard games in the fun zones.

Downtown merchants and Main Street have put out a special invitation for the community to join them this last Friday event of the summer. Try it. You may just like it, and it may bring back some memories when you used to come downtown on Friday evenings.