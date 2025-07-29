Breeze Airways to launch service at Tri-Cities Airport with nonstop flights to Orlando and Washington, D.C.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BLOUNTVILLE — Breeze Airways will begin service at Tri-Cities Airport with two new nonstop routes to Orlando International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, airport officials announced Tuesday.

Starting Dec. 12, Breeze will offer nonstop flights to Orlando, Fla., on Fridays and Mondays. Service to Washington, D.C., begins Dec. 15, also on Fridays and Mondays. Tickets are now available at flybreeze.com or via the Breeze Airways app.

The new routes mark the first time Breeze has served the Tri-Cities region, representing a significant step in expanding local air service.

“Bringing a new airline to TRI is the result of years of work, strong partnerships, and steady support from travelers across the region,” said Gene Cossey, president and CEO of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority. “This is what happens when you fly local. Every ticket makes a difference, and today’s announcement is a result of that.”

Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, aims to simplify travel by offering direct routes between underserved secondary markets. The airline touts a focus on customer comfort with options like extra legroom seats and a flexible booking model.

“Breeze is redefining what affordable air travel looks like,” Neeleman said. “We’re excited to introduce Tri-Cities travelers to this new way of travel and are confident they’ll love it from the moment they step onboard.”

Trevor Rice, director of marketing and air service development at Tri-Cities Airport, praised the airline’s approach.

“Their focus on efficient, affordable nonstop routes aligns with what travelers here have been asking for,” Rice said. “We’re excited to add more connectivity for our passengers.”

The new service was made possible through a community-led effort, spearheaded by the BRIDGE Economic Partnership. A key component was the securing of a Minimum Revenue Guarantee (MRG), supported by local governments, businesses and economic development groups.

“Airports like TRI rely on strong regional partnerships to grow, and BRIDGE stepped up in a big way,” Cossey said. “Their work turned this opportunity into a reality.”

Tri-Cities Airport continues to focus on expanding air service and improving regional connectivity.