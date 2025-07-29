An ETSU story of resilience Mountain City resident Taylor Parsons found purpose at ETSU

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

If anyone knows what it’s like to embrace uncertainty, it’s Taylor Parsons. Back in 2020, Taylor started her college career at East Tennessee State University amid COVID-19 and the sudden passing of her father. Taylor felt called to study at ETSU just like her father did and knew it would all work out to follow in his footsteps.

And work out it did — Taylor graduated from ETSU in 2024 with a bachelor’s in political science, a minor in communicative disorders, and years of experience with the Preview and Orientation Leader Organization (POLO), Health Occupations Students of America, the Student Government Association, The Well campus ministry and several pageantry competitions.

“I was a COVID-19 freshman and knew during an uncertain time I wanted to stay close to home,” shared Taylor. “I had to ‘grow up’ quite a bit and quite fast during my freshman year. I had the opportunities, the people and the organizations to join that amplified my goals and dreams I had for myself throughout sophomore to senior year.”

Initially, Taylor began at ETSU as a pre-health major but switched to political science because of her love for history and learning about the legal system. She chose to minor in communicative disorders to retain some sort of rehabilitative health science background if her path led her back one day.

“I know ETSU has highly accredited professors in the political science department, and after hearing about professors such as Dr. Crumley and Dr. Glennon, I knew I would be challenged academically. I love to learn and knew this would be a good fit for me,” said Taylor.

She also learned a lot from her time as a POLO leader, receiving powerful lessons in community and leadership.

Today, Taylor works as an event planner and coordinator for a statewide political organization, using the skills she picked up from her degree at ETSU. This spring, she was crowned Miss Food City 2025.

Even in her hobbies like pageantry, Taylor looks for ways to combine her skills with her formal education to become her best self: “I’ve learned how to look the part in my dress, walk the part in my confidence and be the part in my interview and public speaking skills.”

As for new students who are nervous to start out in college like she was, Taylor has some advice.

“I would tell them that it’s OK to take their time when making a big decision of what they want to be or what they want to do. I’d tell them that it’s OK not to know what you want to be but to take every opportunity presented to you to figure out your niche!”