From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: What does it mean to have a clear conscience? – C.C.

Dear C.C.: The Bible says that we should “strive to have a conscience without offense toward God and [others]” (Acts 24:16, NKJV). Conscience is a vigilant eye before which each imagination, thought, and act is held up for either censure or approval. God has given everyone a conscience to guide them. There is no greater proof of the existence of a moral law and Lawgiver in the universe than this little light of the soul. When our actions please Him, the conscience tells us that we are going in the right direction. It brings peace within ourselves and with others. Without our conscience, we would be just a rudderless ship. A ship without a rudder will never get to its destination. In fact, without a rudder, a ship has no direction at all and is just tossed and blown about by the wind and waves of the sea.

When we accept Jesus as our Savior, He forgives our sin – and that gives us a clear conscience. But just like a rudder can break down, our conscience can break down. Over time, continuing in sin can dull our conscience so much that it cannot steer our ship – our lives – any longer.

God’s Word teaches us and sharpens our conscience every day. The Bible says that “God’s law is written in their hearts, for their own conscience and thoughts either accuse them or tell them they are doing right” (Romans 2:15, NLT).

God speaks to us through our conscience. This may be a “still small voice” that will not let us go until we do what we know is right. We must never silence that inner voice – but check our thoughts against the Scripture. God will lead us in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake (see Psalm 23:3).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)