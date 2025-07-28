Covered Bridge Jams to feature My New Favorites on Aug. 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Covered Bridge Jams summer concert series, presented by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Saturday, Aug. 2, will showcase My New Favorites at Covered Bridge Park.

My New Favorites’ show features both originals and covers, but always in the band’s roots style. “If you’re into Appalachian music, but think an Allman Brothers song on the banjo is cool, we’re probably the band for you,” said Westley Harris, the group’s fiddler.

The band has been featured at many festivals, concert halls and music venues in Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia and is looking forward to playing a full schedule of shows in 2025 and beyond.

The current My New Favorites members can all play in a wide variety of musical styles, and they’re all open to following each other’s creative musical impulses wherever they may lead. But regardless of the song or the musical style, they all bring a natural, happy energy to the group — which translates into a fun time onstage.

Food trucks will be on-site to offer a variety of dining and snack options, including Taco51, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ and Good Karma Kettle Corn.

Bring along a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free live music. Performances will begin at 7 p.m.