AAA urges drivers to take precautions during extreme heat

NASHVILLE — As a heat wave sweeps across the United States, AAA is reminding drivers to take proactive steps to stay safe and protect their vehicles. High temperatures can pose serious risks, from heatstroke to vehicle breakdowns.

“Heat waves significantly increase the risks we face on and off the road,” said Stephanie Milani, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Children and pets are especially vulnerable to heat inside vehicles, while excessive temperatures can wreak havoc on cars. Many of these dangers are preventable, but only with proactive safety measures.”

Risks to People and Pets

A parked car’s interior can reach deadly temperatures within minutes, even with the windows slightly open. On a mild 70-degree day, the inside of a car can still become dangerously hot.

According to NoHeatStroke.org, more than 1,000 children have died from vehicular heatstroke since 1998. On average, 37 children die each year in overheated vehicles — a tragic yet entirely preventable loss.

Heat’s Toll on Vehicles

AAA warns that extreme heat can also damage vehicles, leading to costly repairs and safety issues:

Battery failure – Heat speeds up chemical reactions, reducing battery life.

Tire blowouts – Pavement temperatures near 150 degrees can weaken tires.

Engine overheating – Excessive heat strains cooling systems.

Fluid breakdown – Vital fluids like oil and coolant degrade faster in heat.

“Many drivers underestimate the toll heat takes on vehicles,” Milani said. “Staying ahead of maintenance is critical to preventing breakdowns and costly repairs.”

AAA’s Safety Tips

For people and pets:

Never leave a child or pet in a parked vehicle, even briefly.

Always check the back seat before locking your car.

Place an essential item in the back seat as a reminder.

Call 911 immediately if you see a child or pet alone in a hot car.

AAA offers free “Baby in the Back” hangtags at local branches while supplies last. Visit AAA.com/branches to find a location.

For vehicles:

Test your battery, especially if it’s over three years old.

Check tires for cracks, wear and proper inflation.

Flush and refill coolant as recommended.

Monitor oil and fluid levels regularly.

Park in shade and use sunshades when possible.

“By taking these precautions, drivers can safeguard both the people and vehicles that matter most,” Milani said.