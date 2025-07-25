VA wreath-laying ceremony honors World War II event

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mountain Home National Cemetery will host a wreath-laying ceremony Aug. 14.

The “Spirit of ’45” event honors World War II veterans on the 80th anniversary of President Truman’s announcement of the unconditional surrender of Imperial Japan, marking the end of World War II. The ceremony will include remarks by officials, a wreath dedication and military honors.

The Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration traditionally holds “Spirit of ’45” commemoration events every five years at its 156 cemeteries, commemorating the service and sacrifice of World War II veterans.

This event will be held at 2 p.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex.