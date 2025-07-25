Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: Technology is taking over the world! Who, other than tech gurus, can keep up with the constant change, the advancements? Even the vocabulary has been impacted, having to consult an online dictionary for the latest meaning and application of a word. This must reflect a little about the Tower of Babel back in ancient times. Will God step in at some point and stop the madness of super-communication beyond our own reasoning? I used to laugh at the comedian who said, “Stop the world, I want to get off!” But to be honest, I’m no longer laughing. – S.C.

Dear S.C.: Drones and robotic technologies, like artificial arms, can do more and more things that only humans used to do.

When God created us, He gave us the ability to choose. If God made us so we could only do good things and never do anything wrong, we would be like robots. We would not be able to choose to do good instead of evil.

And if we could not make choices, we also could not love. Robots do not love! God created us with the capacity to love. True love is a choice. We cannot force anyone to love us or be our friend. And God will not force us to reach out to others, but He will give us the desire if our hearts are right before Him.

God made us responsible for our actions. In doing so, we are responsible for our sin, but God made a way out for us by paying our penalty through Jesus’ death and resurrection, and forgiving us if we acknowledge Him, repent of our sin against Him, and receive salvation through Jesus, His Son.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)