River Riders rout Doughboys with explosive offense, 16-6

The Elizabethton River Riders erupted for a seven-run seventh inning and pounded out 15 hits to defeat the Johnson City Doughboys, 16-6, in a run-rule victory Thursday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the River Riders quickly responded. Terrance Bowen doubled, and RBI hits from Jordan Crosland and Cadyn Karl gave Elizabethton a 2-1 lead.

Elizabethton broke the game open in the second inning with a string of hits and a pair of Johnson City miscues. A sac fly by Bowen and RBI single from Jackson Berry made it 4-1, and a throwing error extended the lead to 5-1. Ethan Ball launched a solo homer in the third, and Bowen added an inside-the-park home run in the fourth to make it 7-1.

Johnson City battled back with three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth, cutting the lead to 7-6. But Elizabethton pulled away again. A stolen base and throwing error in the fifth pushed the margin to 8-6.

Then came the seventh. The River Riders sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs on hits by Bowen and Eli Evans, three walks, a hit-by-pitch and a sac fly. A wild pitch in the eighth scored Bowen again, ending the game by run rule.

Evans finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Bowen drove in four runs and scored three times. Berry reached base six times.

Elizabethton has now won three of its last four and will host Johnson City again tonight at 6:30 p.m. Fans can stream the game at AppyLeague.com.