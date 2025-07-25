President Trump and venous insufficiency

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Dr. Glenn Mollette

President Trump probably does not want any pictures taken with his feet on his desk. Maybe he never puts his feet on his desk. His recent diagnosis of a venous blood supply problem warrants such reclining two or three times a day.

Millions of Americans, especially seniors, experience ankle and lower leg swelling due to the inadequate return of blood from the lower legs to the heart, a condition that often occurs as a result of aging. It is not a debilitating issue unless it is ignored, in which case a blood clot could develop in the lower leg or behind the knee.

Blood clots are not good, as they are not good for the veins. Even worse, a blood clot in the lower leg can travel to the upper part of the body, which could be fatal. Thousands of Americans die every year from blood clots that travel to the heart or cause strokes, which can be debilitating and deadly.

The smart thing for our president to do is to put his feet up on his desk for 10 minutes or so three or four times a day. He can do so when he is talking on his telephone or if he is having a casual meeting. Doctors typically recommend compression socks. There are different grades of compression socks. Some are very light and go on very easily, while others are like fighting a war to put on because the compression is so tight. Most people do not particularly enjoy compression socks. However, many people testify that once you get used to them, you feel better because your legs swell less during the day.

Besides compression socks and elevating your legs, it is also good to avoid standing in one spot for too long. Walking is great, but just standing in one position can negatively impact the lower legs and the flow of blood as it returns to the heart. Sitting too long creates the same problematic scenario.

The president is doing the right thing by taking an aspirin a day to avoid clotting issues. Most people who develop a blood clot often end up taking blood thinners for a period of time or the rest of their lives.

Alcohol makes your blood slicker. It does not make it thinner, as reported by a family physician.

A few years back, I had a pulmonary embolism after receiving my third COVID-19 shot, so I have some experience to draw from on this. President Trump can potentially live another robust 20 years or more. However, in reality, he is getting older and has to take care of himself.

(Dr. Glenn Mollette is the author of Uncommon Sense and 13 other books.)