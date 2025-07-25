General Sessions Court

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

JULY 21

Brandon Barnett, 250 days for violation of probation

Robert Mack Birchfield, leaving scene of accident with property damage, $10 fine and court cost; resisting arrest, $10 fine and court cost

Raven Gabriel Cooper, reckless endangerment, $350 fine and court cost; disorderly conduct, $25 fine and court cost; and assault, $20 fine and court cost, 20 days

Trystan Godsey, evading arrest, $10 fine and court cost; 300 days for violation of probation

Adam Lee Potter, 100 days for second violation of parole

Rashad Draquan Reisler, domestic assault, $20 fine and court cost, 60 days

Barry E. Spicer, 109 days for violation of probation; theft of property, $20 fine and court cost

Jody Calloway Stonecipher, domestic assault, $20 fine and court cost, 20 days

Richie J. Barnett, capias, driving on revoked license

Helen R. Burrow, capias, theft

Michael Canter, disorderly conduct, $10 fine and court cost

Robert B. Fields, reckless endangerment, $350 fine and court cost

Cassidy R. Francisco, simple assault, $25 fine and court cost

Kyle Hunter Fredrikson, domestic assault, $25 fine and court cost, 15 days

Crystal Jones, theft, $10 fine and court cost; 20 days for violation of probation

Mesha J. Mann, failure to exercise due care, $10 fine and court cost; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $10 fine and court cost

Dalton T. Markland, evading arrest, $25 fine and court cost

Ryan Devon Polifka, assault against first responder, $5,000 fine and court cost, 30 days; driving under the influence, $350 fine and court cost, two days

Steven Pruitt, theft, $10 fine and court cost, four days

Richard Scott Smalling, capias, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked license and driving under the influence

Jessie Whitehead, capias, theft

JULY 22

Luis Eduardo Lopez, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, $10 fine and court cost, 20 days; possession of drug paraphernalia, $10 fine and court cost, 20 days

JULY 23

Helen R. Burrow, two days for failure to appear; theft, $10 fine and court cost

Sidney Byers, bound over to grand jury on charges of evading arrest, resisting stop and arrest and escape

Patrick Heron, two days for failure to appear; theft, $10 fine and court cost

Spencer A. Mullins, two days for failure to appear; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $35 fine and court cost; driving on suspended license, $10 fine and court cost

Kyle Jacob Padua, possession of drug paraphernalia, $10 fine and court cost; misdemeanor evading arrest, $10 fine and court cost

James I. Arnold, failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $35 fine and court cost; driving on suspended license (second offense or more), $10 fine and court cost

Julia Lauren Benfield, 90 days for violation of probation

Eugene Dugger, capias, failure to comply with financial responsibility law and driving on suspended license

Andrew Fink, bound over to grand jury on charges of aggravated assault, vandalism up to $1,000 and interference with emergency calls

Kia L. Higgins, capias, driving on revoked license (second offense) and light law violation

Shannon Dale Hilmon, capias, driving on suspended license, failure to comply with financial responsibility law and speeding

Ernest Moore, possession of methamphetamine, $750 fine and court cost, 30 days

Brianna Alise Perry, driving on suspended license, $10 fine and court cost

Richard Smalling, capias, driving on revoked license, failure to comply with financial responsibility law and failure to exercise due care