General Sessions Court
Published 9:05 am Friday, July 25, 2025
|
JULY 21
Brandon Barnett, 250 days for violation of probation
Robert Mack Birchfield, leaving scene of accident with property damage, $10 fine and court cost; resisting arrest, $10 fine and court cost
Raven Gabriel Cooper, reckless endangerment, $350 fine and court cost; disorderly conduct, $25 fine and court cost; and assault, $20 fine and court cost, 20 days
Trystan Godsey, evading arrest, $10 fine and court cost; 300 days for violation of probation
Adam Lee Potter, 100 days for second violation of parole
Rashad Draquan Reisler, domestic assault, $20 fine and court cost, 60 days
Barry E. Spicer, 109 days for violation of probation; theft of property, $20 fine and court cost
Jody Calloway Stonecipher, domestic assault, $20 fine and court cost, 20 days
Richie J. Barnett, capias, driving on revoked license
Helen R. Burrow, capias, theft
Michael Canter, disorderly conduct, $10 fine and court cost
Robert B. Fields, reckless endangerment, $350 fine and court cost
Cassidy R. Francisco, simple assault, $25 fine and court cost
Kyle Hunter Fredrikson, domestic assault, $25 fine and court cost, 15 days
Crystal Jones, theft, $10 fine and court cost; 20 days for violation of probation
Mesha J. Mann, failure to exercise due care, $10 fine and court cost; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $10 fine and court cost
Dalton T. Markland, evading arrest, $25 fine and court cost
Ryan Devon Polifka, assault against first responder, $5,000 fine and court cost, 30 days; driving under the influence, $350 fine and court cost, two days
Steven Pruitt, theft, $10 fine and court cost, four days
Richard Scott Smalling, capias, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked license and driving under the influence
Jessie Whitehead, capias, theft
JULY 22
Luis Eduardo Lopez, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, $10 fine and court cost, 20 days; possession of drug paraphernalia, $10 fine and court cost, 20 days
JULY 23
Helen R. Burrow, two days for failure to appear; theft, $10 fine and court cost
Sidney Byers, bound over to grand jury on charges of evading arrest, resisting stop and arrest and escape
Patrick Heron, two days for failure to appear; theft, $10 fine and court cost
Spencer A. Mullins, two days for failure to appear; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $35 fine and court cost; driving on suspended license, $10 fine and court cost
Kyle Jacob Padua, possession of drug paraphernalia, $10 fine and court cost; misdemeanor evading arrest, $10 fine and court cost
James I. Arnold, failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $35 fine and court cost; driving on suspended license (second offense or more), $10 fine and court cost
Julia Lauren Benfield, 90 days for violation of probation
Eugene Dugger, capias, failure to comply with financial responsibility law and driving on suspended license
Andrew Fink, bound over to grand jury on charges of aggravated assault, vandalism up to $1,000 and interference with emergency calls
Kia L. Higgins, capias, driving on revoked license (second offense) and light law violation
Shannon Dale Hilmon, capias, driving on suspended license, failure to comply with financial responsibility law and speeding
Ernest Moore, possession of methamphetamine, $750 fine and court cost, 30 days
Brianna Alise Perry, driving on suspended license, $10 fine and court cost
Richard Smalling, capias, driving on revoked license, failure to comply with financial responsibility law and failure to exercise due care