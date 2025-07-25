Elizabethton Senior Center weekly activities schedule

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Elizabethton Senior Center, located at 428 East G St., has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Monday, July 28, through Friday, Aug. 1

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The billiard and fitness rooms are available, and no appointments are necessary.

Monday:

Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building (group led)

Lunch: Oven-fried chicken – 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga – 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle Flow Yoga – 1:30–2:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Tuesday:

Boys & Girls Club Reading Program – 10–11 a.m. – Volunteer for a child to read to you!

Lunch: Pizza casserole – 11 a.m.

Line Dancing – Noon – Instructor: Sharon Pilk – $3 (open to experienced and beginner dancers)

Wednesday:

Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building (group led)

Lunch: BBQ chicken – 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga – 12:15–1:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle Flow Yoga – 1:30–2:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Thursday:

Golden Hours Game Day – 9–11 a.m. – Group led

Body-Brain-Boost – 10 a.m. – Led by Greatest Love Brain Health & Fitness Coaching – Free

Lunch: Tuna salad – 11 a.m.

Fundraiser Committee Meeting – 12:30 p.m. – Donuts & coffee

Friday:

Summer Festival Fundraiser – 11 a.m.–1 p.m. – Food, music & games

Tickets are $10; all proceeds benefit the Senior Center. Great door prizes!

If you would like to sponsor a senior’s ticket, please stop by the center.

This is a great way to support our senior center and allow us to continue to meet the growing needs of our seniors in the community.

Want to volunteer in the community?

Call 543-4255 and ask about becoming a driver for home-delivered meals.

Want to become a member of the Elizabethton Senior Center?

We provide services and programming to ages 55+ in the Carter County community.

Check us out at www.elizabethtonseniorcenter.org

The Elizabethton Senior Center is a proud member of the Elizabethton SALT Council (Seniors & Law Enforcement Together).

Ask us about these services available to you:

Elder Check – For those who would like a weekly call or visit from a county deputy to check on your well-being

Reflective Street Signs – For your home, available at a discounted price of $5

Yellow Dot Program – Yellow Dot signs for your car provide emergency info to first responders

Upcoming:

October 2025 Trip – Lancaster Show Trip & Dutch Country

Monday, Oct. 6–Friday, Oct. 10 – $780

Volunteer Need at Senior Center:

We are looking for several enthusiastic volunteer greeters who can help provide a welcoming and impactful experience for our seniors. We need assistance with greeting members, welcoming new members, providing resource navigation and connection, and help with new member onboarding. If interested, call (423) 543-4362 or email Brittany.shell@elizabethtonseniorcenter.org