Elizabethton police report arrests for traffic, license and court violations

The following arrests were reported by the Elizabethton Police Department:

Jeanette Kay Ford was cited for speeding and driving with an expired license on July 21. According to Officer Aaron Franklin, Ford was observed traveling 45 mph in a 30 mph zone on Gap Creek Road. A traffic stop revealed her Tennessee driver’s license was expired. She was cited for speeding and driving on an expired license and issued a court date of Aug. 25 in General Sessions Court. Her license was seized, and her son took possession of the vehicle.

Jaqueshia Monsha Williams was arrested July 21 on a warrant for failure to appear in a misdemeanor case. Officer Brian Smithpeters responded to a trespassing call on West C Street and identified Williams as the subject of an active warrant from Carter County Juvenile Court. She was taken into custody without incident and held on a $100 bond.

Layla Lalette Trivette was cited on July 18 for speeding 20 mph over the limit, driving while revoked, and lacking insurance. Officer Aaron Franklin observed Trivette traveling 51 mph in a 30 mph zone on Gap Creek Road. Her license was found to be revoked for noncompliance with financial responsibility laws. She was issued three citations and a court date of Aug. 25 in General Sessions Court. Her license was seized, and a licensed driver arrived to retrieve the vehicle.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.