Elizabethton boy receives letter from President Trump after civics lesson

By C.Y. Peters

Elizabethton native and former Elizabethton Star newspaper carrier Jennifer Hilton spent her early mornings delivering headlines to doorsteps across Carter County. But today, it was her 7-year-old grandson, Alex Shafer, son of Ashley Sims, making headlines of his own — after receiving a personal letter from President Donald J. Trump.

It was a moment that filled the entire family with pride. As part of his homeschool civics lesson, young Alex had written two letters in a single afternoon: one to the Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands, thanking a veteran for their service, and the other addressed directly to the president of the United States.

“Dear Mr. President,” Alex wrote in his carefully worded note. “Welcome back to the White House. I know you will do a great job. Thank you for serving us.”

What followed was beyond anyone’s expectation.

On July 24, 2025, a white envelope bearing the seal of the president of the United States arrived at the Shafer household. Inside was an official response from President Trump himself — typed on White House stationery and signed with appreciation.

The president thanked Alex for taking the time to write and offered encouragement: to keep working hard, stay in school and be a force for good in his community. It was a powerful message for a young mind still learning about the structure and values of American democracy.

Jennifer Hilton, who proudly shared her grandson’s achievement with friends and neighbors, said the moment was overwhelming. “As someone who used to deliver the news, this feels like front-page news to me,” she laughed. “I’m so proud of Alex. His heart is in the right place, and I love that he’s learning to appreciate service and leadership at such a young age.”

Alex’s mother echoed that sentiment. “We’re trying to teach him respect for authority and gratitude for the people who lead our country, even when the world feels divided. That’s what this letter represents.”

When Alex opened the letter, his reaction was pure joy. He held it up proudly, gave President Trump’s signature double thumbs-up for the camera and grinned from ear to ear. “It made him feel seen,” his mom said. “It meant the world to him.”

For Jennifer Hilton, it was one more treasured moment to add to her life’s story — a grandmother’s joy multiplied by the knowledge that her grandson’s voice was heard at the highest level.

In a time when small gestures can feel like monumental acts, a letter from the president was more than just paper and ink — it was a lasting memory for a young boy, a proud grandmother and a reminder that patriotism and respect still have a place in the heart of America.