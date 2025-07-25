Cloudland Elementary’s Chelsey Smith awarded NCCU grant to create classroom reading nook

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chelsey Smith, a kindergarten teacher at Cloudland Elementary School, has been selected as the latest recipient of the Northeast Community Credit Union’s Helping Teachers Teach grant.

Smith, who has nine years of teaching experience, applied for the $300 grant to create a reading corner in her classroom. The space will feature books, shelves and comfortable seating, giving students a special place to enjoy reading.

“Students would have a fun place to go read in the classroom instead of at their desk,” Smith said. “I can still remember the reading nook my kindergarten teacher had, and how much fun it was to grab a book and read it with a friend. If I can instill a love of reading in my students early, they will want to read more and more. This will help them so much in all learning experiences and subjects.”

Previously a fourth- through sixth-grade math teacher, Smith is in her first year of teaching kindergarten and said she is working to build engaging learning areas for her students.

Helping Teachers Teach awards $300 each month to a local classroom for supplies, activities or academic enrichment. The program is open to teachers in Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, Sullivan and Washington counties who are members of Northeast Community Credit Union.

Teachers can apply for the grant online at www.BeMyCU.org or visit any NCCU location for more information.