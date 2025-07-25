Chancery Court and Realty Transfers
Bradley J. Jaynes v. Sherie N. Stevens (real estate matter)
Tracy Geena Thompson v. Jeremy Thompson (divorce)
Timothy Eugene Hartley v. Alexus Nichole Hartley (divorce)
Ron Eugene Jolley v. Jacqueline Rae Chambers (order of protection)
P. Darlene Winters Constantine v. Jacqueline Rae Chambers (order of protection)
Renaldo N. Rivera v. Lucy M. Rivera (divorce)
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions have been recorded at the Carter County Register of Deeds office during the past week:
Kent Harlan Holmquist et al. to Mariela Nuez, Dist. 17, $299,000
Gerald Larson Hardin to Adam Woods, Dist. 7, $45,000
Andrew McKeehan et ux to KLK Properties LLC, Dist. 15, $225,000
William D. Bass to Families Free Inc., Dist. 15, $389,900
Thomas E. Whitehead to Cory Edwin Parsons, no district listed, $100,000
Lawrence Lee to Dana L. Potter, Dist. 10, quitclaim
Betty S. Deloach to Linda Simerly Powell et vir, Dist. 3, $8,400
Bobby H. Mottern to Clinton Brian Vanhoy, Dist. 15, quitclaim
Patti Curde Buck et al. to Timmy Church et ux, Dist. 6, $2,000
Cynthia Matus et vir to Regina Matus Truesdale and James Truesdale, Dist. 3, quitclaim
Cynthia Matus et vir to Regina Matus Truesdale et vir, Dist. 3, quitclaim
Ilda Anoninette Perna to Kelly W. Greene, Dist. 14, quitclaim
Kelly W. Greene to Virginia Joan Bowers, Dist. 14, $200,000
Inya N. Scalf et al. to Michael H. Husbands, Dist. 15, $240,000
Tammy Brown Howard et al. to Kara Ratliff et vir, Dist. 6, $350,000
Lisa Marie Krekelberg et vir to Amy Krekelberg et al., Dist. 6, $185,000
Cody Hardin et al. to Mason Derrick Combs, Dist. 8, $165,000
Michael Murphy to Robert J. Murphy Jr. et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim
Jann T. Bass to Deidra Harruff and Beverly Thomas, co-trustees, Dist. 3, quitclaim
Cristal J. Catron to MCT Investments GP, Dist. 17, $220,000
Jeffrey Gordon Robinson to Patricia Ann Trammell, no district listed, quitclaim
Emerald Mansfield et al. to Kevin M. Clark et ux, Dist. 14, $240,000
Kyle Hart et al. to Pamela Mann, Dist. 7, $269,000
Howard Duane Swank to Howard Duane Swank, trustee, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Millard Tom Turbyfield et ux to Jennifer Lueck, trustee, Dist. 8, $615,000
Travis C. Royston to David Brumit et ux, Dist. 9, $150,000
Peter J. Speropulos Jr., trustee, to James T. Speropulos, Dist. 15, quitclaim
Scotty Ray Fletcher et al. to Sean Lewis and Sarah Lewis, Dist. 15, quitclaim
Beverly Elaine Smith, Linda E. Hopson, Sheila A. Ellis and Sammy L. Ellis, co-personal reps, to Beverly Elaine Ellis et al., Dist. 6, personal rep deed
Nancy Roberts et al. to Nancy Roberts, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Dallas Eugene Smith to Sebrina Lynn Parson, no district listed, quitclaim
Michael Gray et al. to Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Dept., Dist. 16, $75,000
David Zandrozna to Donald Hess Jr. et ux, Dist. 12, $15,000
Joy D. Briggs et al. to Makaela Lynne Hughes, Dist. 13, quitclaim
Steven J. Maupin to Christopher D. Perry, Dist. 10, $141,000
John A. Rash to Jacob William Rash, Dist. 9, quitclaim
Robert L. Chambers Jr. to Teresa O. Dyer, Dist. 3, $40,000
Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Jason Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim
Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Adam Douglas Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim
Elise Guadagno et al. to Frances J. Lantz et al., Dist. 15, $204,999
Sandra Carol Lewis and Sherry Ann Awad, co-trustees, to Mathew Jaynes, Dustin Jaynes and Austin Jaynes, Dist. 9, $95,700
Shelia S. Oliver to Rachel LeeAnne Oliver, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Carter at Main Restaurant Inc. to 829 East Elk LLC, Dist. 7, $779,512.95