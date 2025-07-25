Chancery Court and Realty Transfers

Bradley J. Jaynes v. Sherie N. Stevens (real estate matter)
Tracy Geena Thompson v. Jeremy Thompson (divorce)
Timothy Eugene Hartley v. Alexus Nichole Hartley (divorce)
Ron Eugene Jolley v. Jacqueline Rae Chambers (order of protection)
P. Darlene Winters Constantine v. Jacqueline Rae Chambers (order of protection)
Renaldo N. Rivera v. Lucy M. Rivera (divorce)

 

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded at the Carter County Register of Deeds office during the past week:

Kent Harlan Holmquist et al. to Mariela Nuez, Dist. 17, $299,000
 Gerald Larson Hardin to Adam Woods, Dist. 7, $45,000
 Andrew McKeehan et ux to KLK Properties LLC, Dist. 15, $225,000
 William D. Bass to Families Free Inc., Dist. 15, $389,900
 Thomas E. Whitehead to Cory Edwin Parsons, no district listed, $100,000
 Lawrence Lee to Dana L. Potter, Dist. 10, quitclaim
 Betty S. Deloach to Linda Simerly Powell et vir, Dist. 3, $8,400
 Bobby H. Mottern to Clinton Brian Vanhoy, Dist. 15, quitclaim
 Patti Curde Buck et al. to Timmy Church et ux, Dist. 6, $2,000
 Cynthia Matus et vir to Regina Matus Truesdale and James Truesdale, Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Cynthia Matus et vir to Regina Matus Truesdale et vir, Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Ilda Anoninette Perna to Kelly W. Greene, Dist. 14, quitclaim
 Kelly W. Greene to Virginia Joan Bowers, Dist. 14, $200,000
 Inya N. Scalf et al. to Michael H. Husbands, Dist. 15, $240,000
 Tammy Brown Howard et al. to Kara Ratliff et vir, Dist. 6, $350,000
 Lisa Marie Krekelberg et vir to Amy Krekelberg et al., Dist. 6, $185,000
 Cody Hardin et al. to Mason Derrick Combs, Dist. 8, $165,000
 Michael Murphy to Robert J. Murphy Jr. et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Jann T. Bass to Deidra Harruff and Beverly Thomas, co-trustees, Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Cristal J. Catron to MCT Investments GP, Dist. 17, $220,000
 Jeffrey Gordon Robinson to Patricia Ann Trammell, no district listed, quitclaim
 Emerald Mansfield et al. to Kevin M. Clark et ux, Dist. 14, $240,000
 Kyle Hart et al. to Pamela Mann, Dist. 7, $269,000
 Howard Duane Swank to Howard Duane Swank, trustee, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Millard Tom Turbyfield et ux to Jennifer Lueck, trustee, Dist. 8, $615,000
 Travis C. Royston to David Brumit et ux, Dist. 9, $150,000
 Peter J. Speropulos Jr., trustee, to James T. Speropulos, Dist. 15, quitclaim
 Scotty Ray Fletcher et al. to Sean Lewis and Sarah Lewis, Dist. 15, quitclaim
 Beverly Elaine Smith, Linda E. Hopson, Sheila A. Ellis and Sammy L. Ellis, co-personal reps, to Beverly Elaine Ellis et al., Dist. 6, personal rep deed
 Nancy Roberts et al. to Nancy Roberts, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Dallas Eugene Smith to Sebrina Lynn Parson, no district listed, quitclaim
 Michael Gray et al. to Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Dept., Dist. 16, $75,000
 David Zandrozna to Donald Hess Jr. et ux, Dist. 12, $15,000
 Joy D. Briggs et al. to Makaela Lynne Hughes, Dist. 13, quitclaim
 Steven J. Maupin to Christopher D. Perry, Dist. 10, $141,000
 John A. Rash to Jacob William Rash, Dist. 9, quitclaim
 Robert L. Chambers Jr. to Teresa O. Dyer, Dist. 3, $40,000
 Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Jason Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim
 Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Adam Douglas Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim
 Elise Guadagno et al. to Frances J. Lantz et al., Dist. 15, $204,999
 Sandra Carol Lewis and Sherry Ann Awad, co-trustees, to Mathew Jaynes, Dustin Jaynes and Austin Jaynes, Dist. 9, $95,700
 Shelia S. Oliver to Rachel LeeAnne Oliver, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Carter at Main Restaurant Inc. to 829 East Elk LLC, Dist. 7, $779,512.95

