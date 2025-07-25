Chancery Court and Realty Transfers

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bradley J. Jaynes v. Sherie N. Stevens (real estate matter)

Tracy Geena Thompson v. Jeremy Thompson (divorce)

Timothy Eugene Hartley v. Alexus Nichole Hartley (divorce)

Ron Eugene Jolley v. Jacqueline Rae Chambers (order of protection)

P. Darlene Winters Constantine v. Jacqueline Rae Chambers (order of protection)

Renaldo N. Rivera v. Lucy M. Rivera (divorce)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded at the Carter County Register of Deeds office during the past week:

Kent Harlan Holmquist et al. to Mariela Nuez, Dist. 17, $299,000

Gerald Larson Hardin to Adam Woods, Dist. 7, $45,000

Andrew McKeehan et ux to KLK Properties LLC, Dist. 15, $225,000

William D. Bass to Families Free Inc., Dist. 15, $389,900

Thomas E. Whitehead to Cory Edwin Parsons, no district listed, $100,000

Lawrence Lee to Dana L. Potter, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Betty S. Deloach to Linda Simerly Powell et vir, Dist. 3, $8,400

Bobby H. Mottern to Clinton Brian Vanhoy, Dist. 15, quitclaim

Patti Curde Buck et al. to Timmy Church et ux, Dist. 6, $2,000

Cynthia Matus et vir to Regina Matus Truesdale and James Truesdale, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Cynthia Matus et vir to Regina Matus Truesdale et vir, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Ilda Anoninette Perna to Kelly W. Greene, Dist. 14, quitclaim

Kelly W. Greene to Virginia Joan Bowers, Dist. 14, $200,000

Inya N. Scalf et al. to Michael H. Husbands, Dist. 15, $240,000

Tammy Brown Howard et al. to Kara Ratliff et vir, Dist. 6, $350,000

Lisa Marie Krekelberg et vir to Amy Krekelberg et al., Dist. 6, $185,000

Cody Hardin et al. to Mason Derrick Combs, Dist. 8, $165,000

Michael Murphy to Robert J. Murphy Jr. et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim

Jann T. Bass to Deidra Harruff and Beverly Thomas, co-trustees, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Cristal J. Catron to MCT Investments GP, Dist. 17, $220,000

Jeffrey Gordon Robinson to Patricia Ann Trammell, no district listed, quitclaim

Emerald Mansfield et al. to Kevin M. Clark et ux, Dist. 14, $240,000

Kyle Hart et al. to Pamela Mann, Dist. 7, $269,000

Howard Duane Swank to Howard Duane Swank, trustee, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Millard Tom Turbyfield et ux to Jennifer Lueck, trustee, Dist. 8, $615,000

Travis C. Royston to David Brumit et ux, Dist. 9, $150,000

Peter J. Speropulos Jr., trustee, to James T. Speropulos, Dist. 15, quitclaim

Scotty Ray Fletcher et al. to Sean Lewis and Sarah Lewis, Dist. 15, quitclaim

Beverly Elaine Smith, Linda E. Hopson, Sheila A. Ellis and Sammy L. Ellis, co-personal reps, to Beverly Elaine Ellis et al., Dist. 6, personal rep deed

Nancy Roberts et al. to Nancy Roberts, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Dallas Eugene Smith to Sebrina Lynn Parson, no district listed, quitclaim

Michael Gray et al. to Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Dept., Dist. 16, $75,000

David Zandrozna to Donald Hess Jr. et ux, Dist. 12, $15,000

Joy D. Briggs et al. to Makaela Lynne Hughes, Dist. 13, quitclaim

Steven J. Maupin to Christopher D. Perry, Dist. 10, $141,000

John A. Rash to Jacob William Rash, Dist. 9, quitclaim

Robert L. Chambers Jr. to Teresa O. Dyer, Dist. 3, $40,000

Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Jason Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim

Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Adam Douglas Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim

Elise Guadagno et al. to Frances J. Lantz et al., Dist. 15, $204,999

Sandra Carol Lewis and Sherry Ann Awad, co-trustees, to Mathew Jaynes, Dustin Jaynes and Austin Jaynes, Dist. 9, $95,700

Shelia S. Oliver to Rachel LeeAnne Oliver, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Carter at Main Restaurant Inc. to 829 East Elk LLC, Dist. 7, $779,512.95