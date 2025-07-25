Can you believe it? It’s time to go back to school

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There are signs all around us that the first day of school is edging closer and closer. Events like back-to-school sales tax weekend (in progress now), band camps, football practice, and back-to-school bashes either have been or are scheduled. Teacher in-service begins this week, and soon those school buses will be rolling as August makes its appearance on the calendar this week. When August shows up, the first day of school is among those special days on the calendar.

It’s hard to believe, but summer break is winding down for many students. City school students will go back to classes for a half-day August 7 with the first full day of school scheduled for August 11. The first full day of school for Carter County students is not until August 25, with opening day for teachers August 22. However, teacher planning and professional development days are scheduled August 14 and 15 and 13-21.

A reminder that tax-free weekend in Tennessee is this weekend. Parents can save on school supplies, clothing, laptops and more.

Carter County is having its back-to-school bash today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Happy Valley High School. The Elizabethton City Back to School event is Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elizabethton High School. They’ll be handing out backpacks and assisting families.

While heading back to school might be the end of the freedoms that come with summer fun, it’s a time of newness. The new school year comes with new coursework, new challenges and new opportunities to expand one’s mind and abilities.

Despite potential anxieties surrounding learning new concepts or making friends, there’s also excitement that comes with mastering tasks and warm and fuzzy feelings when building or expanding relationships with others.

Though you might not be packing your own backpack, or anyone else’s for that matter, this back-to-school season, we challenge you to remember those sentiments of yesteryears. Consider the values that come with this time of year and try to carry it through fall, winter, next spring, summer and beyond.

It’s important to get your child ready for the new school year. Back to school is always a big transition. Kids who are starting school for the first time or moving to a new school have to cope with the biggest adjustment, of course. But all children will feel some excitement and maybe anxiety about moving up a grade, a new teacher, a changing social circle and facing more academic demands. Even kids who are homeschooled often begin new programs when the new school year begins.

With or without the new clothes and school supplies, and despite the challenges that might arise with early mornings, hard teachers, mean classmates and growing pains, back-to-school season is a reminder to approach chances to learn and grow with excitement.

The school year is a magical time where relationships form, risks are taken, lessons are learned and we become. It’s the beginning of a new journey not only for teachers and students, but parents, too.

Here’s hoping that this is the best school year yet for you and your family. And whether we have kids in school or not, may we all do our part to support our students, teachers and staff on their journey to learn, grow and thrive.