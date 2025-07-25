Published 1:34 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

Brenda Kay Angel

Brenda Kay Angel, 67, of Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Lakebridge Center in Johnson City. She was born May 2, 1958, in New Jersey to the late Robert Russell and Peggy Nichols Phillips Sutton.

She lived several years in Tennessee and was retired from the United States Army after 27 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Phillips.

Survivors include her sons, Russell Brendle and David Michael Angel; one grandson, Nicholas Angel; and two sisters, Debbie Britt and Nadine Britt.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (new section, 215 Heroes Drive), Mountain Home. Military honors will be provided.

Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.