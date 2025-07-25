Bites by the Bridge returns in August with food and fun

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Elizabethton Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of Bites by the Bridge, a monthly outdoor food truck court held at Covered Bridge Park. The August event will take place on Friday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Be sure to come out for the final food truck court of the year! This event offers a rotating lineup of local food trucks each month, providing a variety of lunch, snack and dessert options in Elizabethton’s most iconic park. Tents and tables will be available on-site for convenience, and lawn games will be provided for guests of all ages.

Whether you’re taking a break from work, meeting friends or enjoying time with family, Bites by the Bridge is designed to offer a simple and enjoyable outdoor dining experience.

The food trucks that will be participating in August’s Bites by the Bridge event are: