We must not allow the world to change us Published 1:11 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: Since the popularity of social media has exploded onto the scene, people have all kinds of platforms from which to vent their feelings or proclaim their successes, which has resulted in thousands becoming “influencers.” This can be helpful, and it can also be dangerous. Christians do seek to influence people to consider what Jesus says and what His life demonstrated while on Earth. What are some of the pitfalls to watch out for in influencing others? – S.I.

Dear S.I.: Every day, our actions show others if we are becoming more like Jesus. If our actions show that we are living for God, we will treat other people like we would want to be treated. They will see the difference Jesus makes in our lives. But we do not want to do the same things as people who don’t know Jesus – gossip, lie, steal, bully, or disobey God’s Word. If we do these things, others will not see Jesus in our lives, and they will not want to know more about Him.

We might need to make some changes if we want to influence people for Christ – and His followers are given the Holy Spirit to lead and guide us. This is how the Lord transforms our lives. We cannot do this by ourselves, but with God’s help, we can! When we pray and read the Scripture, God puts within us the desire to follow Him, and He uses our lives to bless others and point the way to His truth.

We must not allow the world to change us, but God in us makes us positive influencers for the glory of His Name. Christians must stand on God’s truth that will overcome worldly influence.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)