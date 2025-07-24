Upcoming events

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Auditions for ‘The Curious Savage’

Auditions for The Curious Savage will be held Aug. 4 and 5 at the Bonnie Kate Theater. Auditions begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Curious Savage is a light-hearted comedy with roles for both men and women. No preparation is necessary for the tryouts.

Performances will be held in October.

Elizabethton Back to School Bash

The Elizabethton Back to School Bash will be held Tuesday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School.

The event aims to provide needed school supplies and access to community resources for local students and families. Students will receive a backpack filled with age-appropriate school supplies and clothing.

The program includes not only school supplies, but also a resource fair, haircuts, a meal and recreation.

First Friday in Downtown Elizabethton

First Friday in Downtown Elizabethton will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 1. Events will include a Community Zone, Fun Zone and Mobile Food Zone.

There will be street performances as well as shopping in downtown boutiques, vintage shops and art-centric spaces.

The evening will also feature yard games courtesy of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library’s adult programs, along with inflatables.

Events will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.

Harry Potter Birthday Park — July 31

The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will host a Harry Potter Birthday Park event Thursday, July 31, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Attendees should meet behind the library to check in and receive a scavenger hunt card. Participants will follow clues to seven downtown businesses to find the carefully hidden Horcruxes. Each business will stamp the card, which participants will return to the library for fun and games.

There will also be cupcakes, games, prizes and a photo booth.

The event is sponsored by Carter County Drug Prevention.