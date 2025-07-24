Mobile home prices post small midyear increase, sales flat Published 1:05 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

So far this year, the Tri-Cities mobile home market continues to evolve with modest price gains and a steady sales pace. Total transactions are down by one sale from the first six months of last year, and the median sales price — $210,000 — is up $8,700, or 4.3%.

Affordability remains a top concern and headwind, and the mobile home market continues to offer a break to price-conscious buyers. The difference between the mobile home median sales price and the overall home sales price for the first six months of this year is $68,048.

One way to better understand the mobile home market and buyer behavior is by segmenting the sales price distribution into four price tiers:

Low tier: Up to $145,000. This tier has seen the most volatility and constrained supply.

Mid-low tier: $145,001 to $209,000. This remains the most active range and accounts for most sales.

Mid-high tier: $209,001 to $255,000. This tier gained over last year’s sales.

High tier: Above $255,000. This tier also gained ground, indicating resilience in upper-end demand.

Greene County led all price tiers, especially the high tier, with a 57% increase from last year. This signals a consumer shift toward demand for higher-end mobile homes in Greeneville and across the region.

Greene had 33 high-tier sales during the first half of the year, followed by Washington County with 14 and Sullivan County with 13. Greene also led the region in low-tier sales with 16, followed by Sullivan (12) and Washington (11).

Price reductions accounted for 36.6% of midyear sales. The average reduction was $16,336, consistent with the first half of 2024.

Key trends for the second half of the year:

Growth in high-price-tier sales, especially in Greene and Washington counties.

Affordability pressures and a shrinking share of low-tier sales.

Price stability, with most sellers receiving near-target prices — a sign of buyer confidence.

Overall, the Tri-Cities mobile home market is healthy and trending higher in value, especially in mid-to-high-tier properties. Inventory is tight but stable.

As of mid-July, there were 138 mobile home listings in the region.