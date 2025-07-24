Jessie Humphreys celebrates 100th birthday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jessie Earnestine Hughes Humphreys of the Central Community celebrated her 100th birthday on July 16.

She is the daughter of the late George Dewey Hughes and Lula Smith Mill. She was one of seven children, three of whom are still living. They include Nancy Range, Cookie Smith and Joe Hughes. Deceased siblings include Buck and Lynn Hughes.

Jessie was married on Jan. 12, 1947, to Gordon Thomas Humphreys, and is the mother of three children: Barbara Holt, Elaine Cornett and George Humphreys, who is deceased. She also has eight grandchildren: Shelley Huber, Reagan Cornett, Seth Holt, Landon Humphreys, Sarah Wooten, Carrie Holt and Aaron Cornett, who is deceased. Additionally, she has nine great-grandchildren.

Jessie was employed as a secretary at the Raytheon plant in Bristol for 30 years.

Among her hobbies are quilting, knitting, crossword puzzles, reading and playing cards.

Jessie has attended the Central Church of Christ (now called the Central Community Christian Church) her entire life. She still attends services.

Ironically, her mother’s sister, “Aunt Alice,” died one month before turning 111.

Jessie celebrated her birthday with a party July 13 at the Central Community Christian Church Fellowship Hall and July 16 at the family farm on the Watauga River in Elizabethton.