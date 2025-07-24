Cyclone football continues to hone skills

Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent A Cyclone receiver hauls in a pass just inches from being out of bounds, with an Abingdon defender applying pressure.

Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Cyclone quarterback Rhett Slagle looks over his receivers prior to the ball being snapped.

Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent A Cyclone defensive back steps into the path of the football for an interception during 7-on-7 action.

With the start of the high school football season just a few short weeks away, teams across the region are working diligently to fine-tune their skills and schemes. For the Elizabethton Cyclones, Thursday offered another key opportunity for progress as they welcomed the Abingdon Falcons to Citizens Bank Stadium for a 7-on-7 session.

The padded practices that began earlier in the week have helped bring a physical edge to the Cyclones’ summer workouts, but the 7-on-7 format provides a focused environment for quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs to sharpen timing and coverage. Abingdon, a perennial contender in Southwest Virginia, brought a competitive edge to the session, giving the Cyclones a solid test.

Elizabethton’s offense appeared in midseason form, as quarterback Rhett Slagle delivered precise passes throughout the workout. Wide receivers Justin Whitehead, Jack Blevins and Zack Wallin were among several targets who consistently found separation and hauled in key completions.

Defensively, the Cyclones experienced a slower start, but as the session progressed, they began to show signs of cohesion and playmaking ability. The secondary responded to the challenge with tighter coverage and more confident reads, providing coaches with plenty of positive takeaways to build on.

With just under a month before the opening kickoff, each practice becomes increasingly vital. Thursday’s competition offered another step forward in the Cyclones’ preparation as they look to open the season strong and continue the program’s tradition of success.