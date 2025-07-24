Church Briefs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

First Christian

First Christian Church Elizabethton has worship services at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, followed by Sunday school for all ages at 11 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m. for all ages.

First Christian Church is creating a new pictorial directory. If you are a member of First Christian and would like to be included in the new directory, call the church office at 542-5651.

Also, First Christian has a food pantry. If you live in Carter County and need assistance with food, call the church office at 542-5651 to make an appointment.

First Christian is located at 413 Hattie Ave.

Michael Klaus is the minister.

New Liberty Free Will

New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church will celebrate “Christmas in July” with Christmas music presented by the church choir during Sunday school at 10 a.m. and by the Revival Choir during the 11 a.m. worship service.

The Rev. Wesley Duncan, pastor, will preach a Christmas message celebrating the birth of Christ, which was the beginning of God’s plan for salvation.

Also, the Alan Shepherd Family will lead the evening worship service at 6 p.m. outside in the church pavilion, singing bluegrass and old-time gospel favorites.

In the event of rain, the service will be moved inside.

Pastor Duncan invites everyone to attend both of these special services.

New Liberty is located at 113 Peters Hollow Road near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Blue Springs Christian

Blue Springs Christian Church, 107 Don Rominger Road, will have a one-day back-to-school bash and Vacation Bible School on Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children of all ages are invited.

“Fun With Jesus” is the theme for the day. Activities will include games, crafts, Bible stories, food and back-to-school items for all.

Wes McElravy is the minister.

St. John Free Will

A special service for Martha Smith will be held Saturday, July 26, at St. John Free Will Baptist Church in Roan Mountain. The singing is at 6 p.m.

Everyone is invited.

The Rev. Richard Shepard is pastor.

First Free Will

A special song service will be held Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at Elizabethton First Free Will Baptist Church.

Featured will be Forgiven Music Ministry, including gospel singer John Holder, who has been singing since youth. He recently started a music ministry to serve the Lord.

The Rev. Nathan Jennings, pastor, and the congregation invite the public to attend.

Trinity Baptist

Revival will be held Aug. 4-7 at Trinity Baptist Church, 458 E. Doe Ave.

Services will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The evangelist will be the Rev. Benny Carper of South Carolina.

The pastor is Dr. James Richardson, and he invites the public to attend.

Grace Baptist

Grace Baptist Church, 1114 Broad St., will present a Disaster Relief Night of Laughter on Friday, July 26, at 6 p.m. with Christian comedian Trevor Thomas.

This free, family-friendly event is designed to lift spirits and bring joy to the local community following the impact of Hurricane Helene.

“This is a free community event for all ages, because laughter is healing and hope is contagious,” said Pastor Travis Tyler.

Everyone is invited.