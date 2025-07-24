Betsy Band gearing up for another stellar year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

With three consecutive Tennessee Division II state championships under their belt, the Elizabethton High School Betsy Band is preparing to add a fourth to its growing list of accolades. Led by director Jonathan Valentine, the band has become a model of consistency and excellence across the state’s high school music programs.

While student rosters shift from year to year, the band’s drive for perfection and tradition of success remain firmly intact. That momentum begins each July with the annual band camp, a rigorous program where members rehearse for hours each day under the summer sun. The camp not only helps shape the upcoming season’s performance but also sets the tone for the year ahead.

This year’s camp has been no exception, with students enduring sweltering heat and temperatures soaring into the 90s to perfect their formations, timing and musical execution. Despite the physical demands, the members continue to show the dedication and discipline that have made the Betsy Band one of Tennessee’s premier high school ensembles.

The camp serves as a launching point for the band’s fall performances at football games, parades and competitions across the region. Each practice run is critical as the group works to fine-tune a complex musical arrangement that promises to deliver another award-worthy show.

As the new season approaches, anticipation is high. The Betsy Band remains focused, unified and determined to maintain its championship legacy one note at a time.