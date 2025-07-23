Tweetsie Trail Jams ’25 will feature Chris Tomlin Published 1:41 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This year’s Tweetsie Trail Jams will be held Saturday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and will feature Chris Tomlin with special guest Cain.

This is the fourth year for the concert, which continues to bring fans to Elizabethton from across the United States.

Last year, TobyMac and Cochren & Co. entertained the large crowd in attendance. Organizers are hoping to fill the entire stadium this year with a record crowd on Saturday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. inside Citizens Bank Stadium.

Time magazine heralded Chris Tomlin as the “most often sung artist in the world,” as his music has inspired and uplifted an entire generation of believers. Along the way, Tomlin has scored 21 No. 1 singles, 30 top-10 hits (more than any other Christian artist) and spent a total of 157 weeks at No. 1 during his career.

He has sold more than 12 million albums with 6.8 billion career global streams, won a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards, 28 Dove Awards, and became a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year.

Limited seats are available.