Summer projects deliver enhancements to Milligan Published 2:32 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The addition of air conditioning to the second and third floors of Sutton Hall, which houses female undergraduate students, highlights a busy summer of enhancements to the physical infrastructure of Milligan University.

Other campus projects include the renovation of the Fireside Grill in the McMahan Student Center, the Little Hartland Welcome Center, the lower level of Steve Lacy Fieldhouse and the completion of other projects geared toward providing enough undergraduate student housing for the fall semester.

“We continue to be near capacity in residential housing on campus,” Milligan President Stephen Waers said. “Our students have always been the top priority, and that is reflected in the major projects we are completing this summer in anticipation of their return next month.”

The Grill has proven to be a popular dining option for students on campus, and the work this summer will allow for a concept change that will facilitate a new menu featuring fresh, made-to-order burritos, tacos, rice bowls and quesadillas.

In Lacy Fieldhouse, carpeting is being replaced in the lower level of the facility, and the swimming locker rooms are being renovated. The Little Hartland Welcome Center, which serves as the starting point of campus visits for prospective students and their parents, is seeing the completion of a renovation project that started in December.

In addition to enhancing Milligan’s physical infrastructure, there are several projects underway intended to streamline the university’s digital infrastructure — the technologies that enable operations across campus. This new software is intended to enhance communication and increase efficiency across campus.

“We are excited about the opportunity to complete projects that ensure the infrastructure on our campus matches the excellence of the work being done by our people,” Waers said.