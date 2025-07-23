Roan Mountain Calendar Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

July 1–31

Support Our Wildlife Ambassadors

Roan Mountain State Park – All month

Price:

$10 – feeds one bird a day

$20 – feeds two birds a day

$30 – feeds three birds a day

$40 – feeds four birds a day

$50 – feeds five birds a day

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for and educate the public about a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes. As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care require specialized resources.

All of our animals are nonreleasable for a variety of reasons. We frequently use them in educational programs and never charge for such programs. Here is your opportunity to support our educational wildlife program and help us care for these animals. All donations will go to purchasing food, paying veterinary bills, buying gloves, tethers, falconry equipment and aquarium bedding, and improving and building more housing facilities for our nonreleasable birds of prey.

To donate, click the green “Register for Event” button at the right. Your donation is a one-time payment. If you wish to cover more than one day, update the quantity you wish to donate or simply return to this page in future months.

Thank you for supporting our wildlife ambassadors at Roan Mountain State Park!

July 24–28

Weekly Interpretive Programs

1 p.m. – Snakes of Roan Mountain: Meet Jake the corn snake and discover more about the snakes of East Tennessee. Meet Ranger Hannah at the visitor’s center. (45 minutes, free)

2:30 p.m. – Water Cycle Bracelets: Join Ranger Hannah to learn about the earth’s water cycle and make your own souvenir bracelet. Meet at camper check-in. (30–45 minutes, free)

5 p.m. – Finger Weaving: Meet Ranger Hannah at the visitor's center to learn about the traditional craft of finger weaving; try it out yourself. (45–60 minutes, free)

7 p.m. – Whoo Lives Here?: Meet Ranger Hannah at the aviary to learn all about our wildlife ambassadors, Shiloh the barred owl and Sunshine the great horned owl. (45–60 minutes, free)

Friday, July 25

2 p.m. – Fun with Tie Dye: Join Rangers Hannah and Kacie at camper check-in for summer fun making your own tie-dye shirt. The park will provide dye and all supplies. (60 minutes) Guests must register at camper check-in; program fee is $4 per participant plus $7 plus tax for a t-shirt from the camp store (guests may bring their own).

3:30 p.m. – Ride with a Ranger: Join Rangers Hannah and Kacie at camper check-in to learn the rules of the road, play a game and take a group ride around the campground. Bring your bike and your helmet. (30 minutes, free)

4:30 p.m. – Roan’s Rhodies: Learn about Roan Mountain’s popular shrub and hear the legend behind the Catawba rhododendron; create your own paper rhododendron flower. Meet Ranger Kacie at the visitor’s center. (45–60 minutes, free)

4:30 p.m. – Paper Quilting: Meet Ranger Hannah at the visitor’s center to learn about Appalachian quilting history and quilt square designs along the local quilting trail. Personalize your own quilt square using colorful paper. (45 minutes, free)

Saturday, July 26 & Sunday, July 27

8:30 a.m. – Warbler Walk – It’s Warbler Season! : Join Ranger Kacie on a leisurely hike through the trails at Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area in search of the Golden-winged Warbler. Dress for the weather with sturdy shoes and bring field glasses if you have them. Meet at the HCCSNA trailhead. (60 minutes, free)

9 a.m. – Kid’s Safety Hike: Join Ranger Hannah on the Tom Gray trail to learn tips for staying safe while hiking. Meet at camper check-in. Dress for the weather with sturdy footwear and bring water. (45–60 minutes, free)

10:30 a.m. – Fire on the Mountain: Join Ranger Hannah to learn about traditional fire-starting tools. Meet at camper check-in. (30–45 minutes, free)

11 a.m. – Tree ID Scavenger Hunt: Learn about the trees of Roan Mountain and test your knowledge in this family-friendly activity. Meet Ranger Kacie at camper check-in. (30–45 minutes, free)

12:30 p.m. – Quiet Reflective Nature Hike: Join Ranger Kacie on the Peg Leg Mine trail for a quiet, reflective walk using guided journal prompts. Dress for the weather with sturdy footwear and bring water. Meet at the visitor’s center. (60 minutes, free)

2 p.m. – Corn Husk Dolls: Make your own corn husk doll and learn about the Cherokee tradition behind them, including why corn husk dolls don’t have faces. Meet Ranger Hannah at the Miller Farmstead. (30 minutes, free)

2:30 p.m. – Needle Felting: Join Ranger Kacie to learn about needle felting and create your own ornament. Meet at camper check-in. (60 minutes, free)

3 p.m. – Creek Crawl: Join Ranger Hannah to explore Doe River critters and learn about water quality. Bring water shoes and meet at camper check-in. (60 minutes, free)

Monday, July 28

1 p.m. – Snakes of Roan Mountain: Meet Jake the corn snake and discover more about the snakes of East Tennessee. Meet Ranger Kacie at the visitor’s center. (45 minutes, free)

2:30 p.m. – Trout Kites: Make your own paper trout kite and learn about the trout of the Doe River. Meet Ranger Kacie at camper check-in. (60 minutes, free)

4 p.m. – Salamander Hike: Join Ranger Kacie on the Doe River trail to learn about salamanders that call Roan Mountain home. Bring sturdy footwear; meet at camper check-in. (45–60 minutes, free)

7 p.m. – Whoo Lives Here?: Meet Ranger Kacie at the aviary to learn about our wildlife ambassadors, Shiloh the barred owl and Sunshine the great horned owl. (45–60 minutes, free)

Children must be accompanied by an adult during programs. For more information or to register, visit our park calendar at www.tnstateparks.com. Visit us on social media at @roanmountainstatepark.

Additional Events

July 25

Mushroom March: Mysteries of the Forest – 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at Shelter 3 in the campground (directly past the tennis courts). Registration is required; the event costs $10. Learn about the hidden world of mushrooms along a 0.4-mile ADA-accessible hike on the Tom Gray Trail. (Bring sturdy hiking shoes, long pants and plenty of water.)

July 27

Doe River Snorkeling Excursion – 2 to 4 p.m. Meet at the Roan Mountain State Park Campground Check-In Station. The excursion costs $20. Enjoy a high-elevation snorkeling adventure along the Doe River, starting with an introductory lesson at the visitor center. Explore swim holes and discover local fish, crawfish, insects, salamanders and more. (Bring close-toed water shoes; wetsuits are not required, but water temperatures can be below 64°F. This adventure is limited to 15 people ages 12 and older. Masks and snorkels are provided, but you may bring your own.)

August 1

Friday Night Music in the Park: Roan Crows – 7 to 8 p.m. at the park amphitheater.

August 8

Friday Night Music in the Park: The Corklickers – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 15

Friday Night Music in the Park: Bandwagon Fallacy – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 22

Friday Night Music in the Park: Fern Hollow – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 29

Friday Night Music in the Park: The Repossessed – 7 to 8 p.m.

Each of these concerts meets at the park amphitheater. Concerts are free, but cash tips for the unpaid musicians are welcome. Bench seating is available near the stage. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets to enjoy the music from the surrounding grassy area.