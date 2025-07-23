River Riders fall to Flyboys in opener of home-and-home series Published 3:38 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Elizabethton River Riders couldn’t overcome a consistent Greeneville offense and a trio of big innings, falling 7-2 to the Flyboys on Tuesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

With the loss, Elizabethton dropped the opener of a home-and-home series, while Greeneville picked up its third win in four games.

The Flyboys broke a scoreless tie in the second inning with two runs on a bases-loaded walk to Brady Francisco and an infield single by Mycah Jordan. In the fourth, Jace Patton doubled and Dylan Jackson followed with a two-run homer to right, pushing the lead to 4-0.

Elizabethton answered in the fifth. Lenox Lively singled after a walk, and Donte Lewis doubled home a run. Jack Torbett added an RBI infield single to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The River Riders nearly tied the game in the sixth, putting Xavier Bradley on third base with no outs after a hit-by-pitch and two wild pitches. But they failed to capitalize.

Greeneville responded in the seventh with a two-run homer from Danny Wallace — his first of the summer — and added another run on a throwing error to extend the lead to 7-2.

Elizabethton threatened again in the seventh and ninth, but couldn’t break through. Lewis paced the offense with three hits, including two doubles, while Cadyn Karl walked three times and scored once.

The two teams meet again tonight in Greeneville. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. with live coverage at AppyLeague.com.