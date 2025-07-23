Nine Bucs earn preseason All-SoCon honors Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

ETSU picked to finish fourth in annual coaches poll

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Southern Conference announced its preseason all-conference teams and released the annual coaches poll Tuesday at the league’s media day at the Hotel Hartness in Greenville, S.C. East Tennessee State had nine players earn preseason All-SoCon honors, while the Bucs were picked to finish fourth in the poll.

First-team selections for the Blue and Gold include running back Devontae Houston, wide receiver Hakeem Meggett, offensive lineman Ashton Flinn and pass rusher Nick Hunter. Second-team honorees are offensive linemen Johnathan Cline and Micah Sumpter, defensive lineman Brenden LeBlanc, linebacker Ty Anderson and kicker Ewan Johnson.

Houston played in 10 games for the Bucs during his first season in Johnson City in 2024. The Roanoke, Ala., native averaged 5.4 yards per carry and finished second on the team with 648 rushing yards. He had three 100-yard rushing games, including a season-high 126 yards in the opener at Appalachian State. His 80-yard touchdown run in that game was the team’s longest of the season.

Meggett appeared in all 12 games, starting five. He caught 21 passes for 427 yards and two touchdowns, and his 20.3 yards per reception led the SoCon. He caught at least one pass in 11 of 12 games, including four catches for 108 yards on Nov. 2 at Mercer.

Flinn brings 32 games of college experience from Murray State. At Jackson High School (Mo.), he helped lead the team to a 50-3 record and multiple state finals appearances. He was twice named SEMO Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Hunter played in all 12 games in 2024, recording 34 tackles (7.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and three quarterback hurries. He returned an interception for a touchdown against UVA Wise and was the only SoCon player with two or more sacks and interceptions in 2024.

Cline, entering his first season at ETSU in 2025, spent the last two years at UCF. A former starter at Cartersville High (Ga.), he was named first-team all-region in 2022 and was a regional qualifier in shot put and discus.

Sumpter appeared in 10 games last season, primarily on special teams. He made his collegiate debut Sept. 14 vs. North Dakota State.

LeBlanc started all 12 games on the defensive front, finishing with 32 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. His best performance came against Western Carolina, with five tackles and a fumble recovery.

Anderson, also in his first season, played in all 12 games, totaling 40 tackles (4.5 for loss), two sacks and a rushing touchdown against NDSU. He recorded a season-high seven tackles vs. the Bison.

Johnson made 13 of 20 field goals (65%) as the Bucs’ primary kicker and recorded 17 touchbacks. He earned SoCon Special Teams Player of the Week honors on Sept. 23 and Nov. 11 and kicked three field goals in the season-ending win over VMI.

ETSU opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Murray State at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Season tickets are available at 423-439-3878 or etsutickets.com.

For more on Buccaneer football, visit etsubucs.com and click on the football tab.