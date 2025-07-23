Nichols named head cheerleading coach at Unaka High School Published 11:45 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Carter County Schools has announced the appointment of Katherine Nichols as the new head cheerleading coach at Unaka High School.

Nichols, a 2017 graduate of Unaka High, brings 12 years of cheerleading experience to the role. She currently teaches biology and BioSTEM at Unaka and has a strong background in both athletics and academics.

After graduating from Unaka, Nichols received a cheerleading scholarship to Tusculum University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and psychology in 2021. She completed her master’s in education in 2022 and is now pursuing a Doctor of Education degree in instructional leadership at Milligan University.

Prior to returning to Carter County, Nichols served as head cheerleading coach at Johnson County High School for two years. During her tenure, she helped build a strong program and guided many athletes to earn collegiate scholarships.

Nichols joined Carter County Schools in 2023 and is now returning to lead the cheerleading team at her alma mater.

“I’m thankful to have the opportunity to continue to build the program that helped build me,” Nichols said. “I have a great group of girls this year, and I’m excited to see what they are capable of doing.”

District officials praised Nichols’ leadership, experience and commitment to student development as key factors in her selection for the role.