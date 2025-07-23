JC Salvation Army launches ‘Mission Essential’ campaign Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Salvation Army of Johnson City has announced the launch of its Mission Essential campaign, a community-wide effort to raise $1.2 million to maintain essential shelter and support services for individuals and veterans experiencing homelessness. The campaign will run from July 21 through November 2025 and invites the public to help ensure that no one is turned away in their hour of greatest need.

Carrying the theme “More Than a Bed,” the campaign highlights the comprehensive care the Salvation Army provides beyond basic shelter — services like case management, job support, access to health resources and food assistance that help people move from crisis to stability.

“We’re not looking to expand — we’re simply trying to hold the line,” said Maj. RC Duskin, corps officer. “Rising costs and growing need are making it more difficult than ever to continue delivering the care our community depends on. This campaign is about making sure we can keep saying ‘yes’ to the people who need us.”

One person who knows how life-changing these services can be is James, a former shelter guest who came to the Salvation Army after battling substance abuse for more than three decades. After losing two of his closest friends to drugs, James knew he had to make a change. He found help, structure and encouragement at the Salvation Army. Staff supported him with shelter, food, transportation, job assistance and emotional and spiritual care. After months of hard work, James secured permanent housing and now credits the Salvation Army with saving his life.

Funds raised through the Mission Essential campaign will help sustain:

Emergency shelter for adults experiencing homelessness

A 15-bed veterans shelter offering specialized support for those who served

Wraparound services, including: Intensive case management Job training Access to health and mental health care Assistance obtaining identification and benefits Food pantry operations Seasonal White Flag shelter during extreme weather



Program costs average $57 per person, per day in the general shelter and $127 per day in the veterans shelter. With limited outside funding, the Salvation Army relies on community generosity to continue these mission-critical programs.

To donate, call the Salvation Army at 423-926-2101.