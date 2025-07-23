Jackson’s Client Support Team Member to attend Edward Jones Impact conference Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Dustin Jackson has announced that Lori Roberts, senior branch office administrator for his Elizabethton office, will attend the upcoming Edward Jones Impact conference, a recognition event for client support teams.

The invitation-only conference will be held Sept. 15–18 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will bring together professionals from 487 Edward Jones branches that rank among the firm’s most successful out of more than 16,000 branches across the U.S. and Canada.

Roberts will join other high-performing client support team professionals in networking sessions, interactive forums with firm leaders, and idea-sharing discussions focused on enhancing service to clients, colleagues and communities.

“This is a great opportunity for Lori and other outstanding team members from across the country to be recognized for their dedication and to contribute to the future of the firm,” Jackson said.

Jackson himself attended the corresponding Impact conference for financial advisors in May.

For more information, contact Dustin Jackson’s office at 423-543-7848 or visit www.edwardjones.com/dustinjackson.