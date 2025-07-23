County Commission to consider removing Planning Commission member over quarry concerns Published 11:35 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By Robert Sorrell

Star Correspondent

Several concerned citizens appeared before the Carter County Commission on Monday evening to voice opposition to the development of a quarry in Hampton.

The quarry site, located in the Braemer community, is owned by Gary Bailey, a former county commissioner who now serves on the county’s Planning Commission, according to County Commissioner Todd Smith. Bailey’s involvement has raised concerns among citizens and some commissioners about a potential conflict of interest.

As a result, the commission voted on Monday to consider removing Bailey from the Planning Commission in August.

Sandra Monger, who owns property near the site, was among those to speak during the public comment period. She said residents were caught off guard by the development and had received no direct notice from the county or the developer.

“The first I heard about it was when a man came to my door and said he needed to inspect my property and take pictures in case there was future damage from the blasting,” Monger said.

She later obtained information from the county courthouse and said the public notice did not clearly indicate the mining site was in Hampton.

“We are very, very concerned,” Monger said.

Other residents shared similar concerns, saying that the quarry could scar the mountain, threaten local water supplies and reduce property values.

Several commissioners, including Smith and Donnie Cable, expressed frustration with the process. Cable said the quarry had moved forward with “no transparency.”

Smith said the quarry may meet legal requirements but believed Bailey may have a conflict of interest.

Smith said he has spoken to the county attorney about a new law that allows the commission to remove board members. He made a motion to hold a vote at next month’s meeting to consider Bailey’s removal from the Planning Commission.

The vote requires a two-thirds vote for removal, County Attorney Josh Hardin said.

The motion passed with only three people voting against the motion. The commission will consider removing Bailey from the Planning Commission in August.