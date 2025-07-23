Commissioner Nancy Brown honored for 19 years of service to Carter County Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby presented a special proclamation during the July 21 County Commission meeting honoring Commissioner Nancy Brown for nearly 19 years of dedicated service.

Brown, who began her tenure in September 2006, holds the distinction of being the longest-serving female commissioner in Carter County history. Representing the 2nd District, she is recognized for her steady leadership, strong faith and unwavering commitment to her community.

“I’ve served with Commissioner Brown, and I admire the way she’s led with integrity and care,” Woodby said. “She’s worked hard, stayed committed and set an example — especially for other women in leadership. I’m grateful for all she’s done for Carter County.”

In addition to the county proclamation, Brown received a certificate of recognition from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and a proclamation from the Tennessee General Assembly. Both honors acknowledged her contributions to local government and public service.

The General Assembly’s proclamation also reflected on Brown’s personal and professional journey, highlighting her upbringing in Avery County, N.C., her 41-year marriage to her husband, Tommy, and her role as a devoted mother of three and grandmother of six.

Carter County officials and residents expressed appreciation for Brown’s long-standing commitment to the community and her continued service.

“Commissioner Brown has always exemplified what it means to be a public servant,” Woodby said. “Her legacy of leadership will continue to inspire others for years to come.”

Brown continues to serve on the Carter County Commission, where she remains a respected voice and advocate for her constituents.