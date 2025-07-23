Believers in Christ and followers of Jesus obey His Word Published 10:41 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dear Rev. Graham: I hear a lot of Christians say that in order to have religious unity, we must set aside the doctrine of the Bible. Isn’t the doctrine the teachings of Christ? There’s a concerted move these days for all the religions of the world to come together. This is perplexing when most religions hold to very different beliefs. Why would any religion be willing to set aside what they say they believe? – R.U.

Dear R.U.: In order to compete with God for the dominion of the world, Satan, whom Christ called “the prince of this world,” went into the “religion” business. Some Christian leaders are willing to give up some of the teachings of the Bible in order to harmonize Christianity with the other religions. While this does not change the truth of Scripture, it has resulted in Christianity being compared with other religions as never before. Some professing Christians advocate the working out of a system of morals, ethics, and religion that would bring together all the religions of the world. It cannot be done. Jesus Christ is uniquely God. Believers in Christ and followers of Jesus obey His Word – the truth of the redemption of Christ by His death for our sins on the cross – and His truth carries the fact that Christ rose again.

Religion in and of itself has spawned wars. Many so-called religious people have been characterized by pride, and we see that humanism has become for many a polite name for an aggressive movement in the name of social advancement. Humanism is not new. It is the yielding to Satan’s first temptation of Adam and Eve: “Ye shall be as gods” (Genesis 3:5, KJV). Many people have just enough religion to make them immune to the real thing. Satan’s most effective tool is conformity and compromise, but this is clearly against God’s Word.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)