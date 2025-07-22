Young players take to the field for annual Jr. Cyclone Football Camp Published 11:03 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 2/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 3/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 4/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 5/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 6/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 7/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 8/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 9/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 10/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 11/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 12/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 13/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 14/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 15/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 16/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent 17/17 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

Over 150 young athletes filled the turf at Citizens Bank Stadium on Monday night as the annual Jr. Cyclone Football Camp kicked off with energy and excitement. From flag football participants to pee wee league players, the event brought together youth from across the community eager to improve their football skills and experience a night under the lights with the high school Cyclone team.

The camp was led by members of the Elizabethton High School football team, who guided the younger players through a variety of skill-building stations. Campers practiced tackling, running routes, catching passes, attempting field goals and throwing the football, all while receiving instruction aimed at preparing them for the upcoming season.

Both boys and girls participated, with many showing off their talent while soaking in valuable lessons. The field buzzed with enthusiasm as sweat and determination marked the faces of each young athlete working hard to sharpen their technique.

For the high school players, the evening offered a chance to give back to the program and reflect on their own beginnings in youth football. As they coached and encouraged the younger generation, the event served as a full-circle moment for many.

The camp concluded with campers visibly tired but more confident, ready to transition from drills to game action. With the regular season quickly approaching for all age levels, the Jr. Cyclone Football Camp served as both a celebration of the sport and a night of fun for those who will be donning the orange and black this season.