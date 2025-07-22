Watauga Lake to host 2025 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The road to the 2026 Bassmaster Classic will run through Northeast Tennessee as Watauga Lake in Carter County has been named the host site for the 2025 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s.

B.A.S.S. officials announced the high-stakes, elimination-style tournament will be held this fall on the 6,430-acre TVA reservoir nestled within the Cherokee National Forest. Known for its deep, clear waters and a healthy mix of largemouth and smallmouth bass, Watauga Lake is part of Tennessee’s Bill Dance Signature Lakes program.

The College Classic Bracket will feature eight anglers—split from the top four teams in the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship—facing off one-on-one for a coveted berth in the 2026 Bassmaster Classic. The winner will also receive a fully rigged Nitro boat, Toyota Tundra, and entries into all 2026 St. Croix Bassmaster Opens presented by SEVIIN.

“Super-excited to be sharing this moment with each of these anglers as they chase their dreams,” said Glenn Cale, B.A.S.S. tournament manager for College, High School and Junior Series.

Carter County Tourism Director Luke Freeman welcomed the announcement as a chance to highlight the region’s outdoor beauty and angling reputation.

“We look forward to having these anglers experience firsthand all that Carter County has to offer,” Freeman said.

The state’s Department of Tourist Development also expressed enthusiasm.

“Watauga Lake is one of our hidden gems,” said Dennis Tumlin, chief customer officer. “I won’t be surprised to see a smallmouth over 6 pounds hit the scales during this event.”

Fans can follow tournament coverage on Bassmaster.com and Bassmaster social media platforms.

For local information, visit tourcartercounty.com. The event is hosted by Carter County Tourism.