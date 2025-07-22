Range appointed to fill 1st District seat on Carter County Commission Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Robert Sorrell

Star Correspondent

The Carter County Commission on Monday night appointed Keith Range to fill a vacancy representing the county’s 1st District.

Range, a retired member of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, was selected after three rounds of voting. He replaces longtime Commissioner Willie Campbell, who recently retired from both the commission and the Carter County Highway Department.

Six candidates applied for the seat, according to Commissioner Robert “Bob” Acuff. Only five candidates appeared during the meeting and spoke briefly, letting commissioners know why they were seeking the seat.

Under county commission rules, a candidate must receive at least 12 votes from the 24-member commission to be appointed.

After receiving the required number of votes, Range was sworn into office during the meeting and participated in the remainder of the session as a voting member. Range now represents the 1st District, which covers the Stoney Creek community. Two additional commissioners, Acuff and Nick Holder, also represent the district.

In other business, the commission deferred a vote on appointing a new constable for the 8th District. County Attorney Josh Hardin told commissioners that while an application had been submitted, the candidate had not yet met the qualifications required by state law.

As of July 1, 2023, Tennessee law requires constable candidates to submit documentation from a licensed psychologist confirming their mental and cognitive fitness for the role. The candidate must undergo cognitive and psychological testing and provide a letter from a Tennessee-licensed mental health care provider certifying they are free from any mental impairment that would hinder job performance.

The letter must be submitted with the nominating petition to the county election commission or county clerk.

The commission is expected to revisit the matter once a candidate completes the necessary requirements.