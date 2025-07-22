Fans flock to Meet the Cyclones night at Citizens Bank Stadium Published 10:25 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent A group of cheerleaders take to the field after being announced during Meet the Cyclones on Monday evening. 2/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent A group of players await being announced during Monday's annual Meet the Cyclones event. 3/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Cheerleaders burst out of the helmet after being introduced. 4/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Carson Lyons of T.A. Dugger (left) and Rhett Slagle of Elizabethton (right) run to the middle of the field after being introduced. 5/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent A large crowd was on hand to put faces to names during Monday night's Meet the Cyclones at Citizens Bank Stadium. 6/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Members of the Elizabethton High School varsity cheer team shake poms after being introduced. 7/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Smiles were everywhere Monday as players and cheerleaders for the upcoming season were announced. 8/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Cyclone varsity cheerleaders wait their turn to be introduced Monday night. 9/12 Swipe or click to see more 10/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Coach Ryan Witten poses with a group of cheerleaders. 11/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Cheerleaders enjoy the moment after being introduced to the crowd at Citizens Bank Stadium. 12/12 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent This team of players couldn’t wait their turn to take the field at Meet the Cyclones Night at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Star Correspondent

With football season just around the corner, excitement was already in midseason form Monday evening as a large crowd filled Citizens Bank Stadium for the annual Meet the Cyclones night.

The event served as an early spotlight for players and cheerleaders from the Jr. Cyclone Youth League all the way to the Elizabethton High School varsity team. Under the bright stadium lights, each team and squad member was introduced to an enthusiastic crowd eager to get a preview of the faces representing the Cyclones this fall.

Fans also had the opportunity to support the program beyond the sidelines. The Cyclone Touchdown Club was on hand to sign up new members, offering a way for supporters to stay connected throughout the season.

Nearby, the Cyclone store did brisk business selling team apparel and merchandise, giving fans a chance to gear up ahead of kickoff.

With the first games of the season approaching quickly, Monday night’s energy hinted at another spirited campaign. The event not only showcased the depth and development of the Cyclone program but also underscored the community’s strong support from youth to varsity levels.

As anticipation builds, Meet the Cyclones offered a reminder that football isn’t just a game in Elizabethton — it’s a tradition. With the stands already filling and the lights shining bright, the countdown to kickoff is officially underway.