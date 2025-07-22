Carter County schools, Ward honored by Project RAISE for mental health efforts Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Contributed photo Assistant Director of Schools Dr. Diana Bowers (right) graciously accepts the prestigious accolade on behalf of the district at the Project RAISE Awards Ceremony from Dr. April Ebbinger (left), NCSP, director of psychological and behavioral support for the Tennessee Department of Education. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Contributed photo Traci Ward, student support coordinator at Unaka High School, was named social worker of the year. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Contributed photo Carter County Schools has been named school district of the year by Project RAISE.

Carter County Schools has been named School District of the Year by Project RAISE (Rural Access to Interventions in School Environments), a statewide initiative to improve mental health services in rural schools.

Project RAISE focuses on increasing the number of school-based mental health professionals by funding internships, stipends and relocation grants to support roles such as school psychologists, counselors and social workers.

In addition to the district honor, Traci Ward, student support coordinator at Unaka High School, was named Social Worker of the Year.