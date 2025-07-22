Bible is the story of man’s redemption Published 9:25 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I’ve been taking my grandkids to entertainment spots from coast to coast and am amazed at the fantasies people believe, claiming anything can be believed into existence. As a kid, it was fun to see the animation of Mickey Mouse, but the escape rooms, deceptive games and now the deception of AI right at the fingertips of children and adults, has me rethinking what humans are putting into their minds; also, the deception of higher education telling students that truth is what each person decides it is. We’ve wandered too far! Can our world last if this continues on, growing darker with each generation? I’m reconsidering claims of the Bible, because at least its message hasn’t changed. Regardless of what the world may think, people aren’t in control. – F.F.

Dear F.F.: Robert Ripley began creating a daily feature called Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, about people, animals, and events. People can choose to believe – or not!

It is true, we’ve wandered far from God. No nation relegating the Bible to the background and flouting the claims of the Man of Galilee can long survive.

The Bible is the story of man’s redemption as it is in Jesus Christ. There is placed in every man and woman the inner sense of right and wrong, our ability to love and to reason – all bear witness to the fact that God created us in His image. “He has not left himself without testimony” (Acts 14:17, NIV). The Gospel didn’t come into being because people believed it; the fact always preceded the faith.

The Bible warns that flights from reality bring no lasting satisfaction. God’s Word reveals the Creator to the creature He created! No other book that man has conceived can make that statement and support it with fact.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)