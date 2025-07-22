Back to School Bash returns Saturday at Happy Valley High Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Brittnee Bryant

Star Correspondent

The 18th annual Back to School Bash will be held at Happy Valley High School this weekend.

Brandon Young, principal of Carter County Online Academy and district public relations coordinator, says this year’s theme is “Rise Up.”

“There’s a theme every year,” he says. “This year it’s ‘Rise Up.’ The reason we chose this is because of all the hardship we have gone through with Hurricane Helene. We know that we just want our community to rise up, come together, let’s take care of these kids, and let’s make sure they’re ready to go to school.”

All students pre-K through 12th grade are welcome to attend and do not have to be enrolled in Carter County Schools. Proof of income is not required. All children who attend must be accompanied by an adult.

According to Young, attendees can expect a wide array of activities and items, ranging from haircuts and clothes to family fun. Food and beverages will also be provided.

The event will be happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Happy Valley High School softball field this year, instead of the usual spot at Hampton High School, which remains closed for the time being. Parking will be at the high school and around the middle school, with shuttles available for those who need it.

All items will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is being sponsored by area churches, along with community volunteers, organizations, and businesses.

For more information on the Back to School Bash and school information in general, check out the Carter County Schools’ Facebook page.