Yadier Molina, Dennis Holmberg elected to Appalachian League Hall of Fame Published 4:23 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Two new members have been elected to the Appalachian League Hall of Fame. The 2025 HOF class includes two-time World Series champion Yadier Molina and 2011 Appy League Manager of the Year Dennis Holmberg.

“It is a privilege to announce the 2025 Appalachian League Hall of Fame class,” said Appalachian League HOF Committee Chairman Mahlon Luttrell. “Yadier Molina and Dennis Holmberg are being recognized for their contributions to the continued success and development of the Appalachian League.”

Yadier Molina

Yadier Molina began his professional baseball career with the Johnson City Cardinals in 2001. After the St. Louis Cardinals selected Molina in the fourth round of the 2000 MLB Draft, his first assignment was the Appy League. Molina played in 44 games in Johnson City and hit .259 with four home runs and 18 RBI. Molina made his major league debut on June 3, 2004, and played in 2,224 games over 19 seasons, all with the Cardinals. He helped lead the Cardinals to World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

“I was honored to receive the news that I was chosen to be a member of the Appalachian League Hall of Fame,” Molina said. “My time in Johnson City in 2001 was an exciting time, as I was just beginning my career in professional baseball. It is a great honor to be joining my former teammates Rick Ankiel and Scott Rolen, and manager Mike Shildt, as a member of the Appy League Hall of Fame.”

Molina hit .277 over the course of his career with 176 home runs and 1,022 RBI. Molina holds the record for most putouts by a catcher in MLB history with 15,122, and his 2,184 games behind home plate are the most by any catcher for one team in baseball history. He was a 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove Award winner and four-time Platinum Glove Award winner. Molina also won a Silver Slugger Award in 2013 and was the recipient of the 2018 Roberto Clemente Award.

Dennis Holmberg

Dennis Holmberg served as the manager of the Bluefield Blue Jays for eight seasons, from 2011-18. Holmberg was named Appalachian League Manager of the Year in his first season in Bluefield after leading the Blue Jays to a 40-28 record and the East Division title. He had a 292-248 career record in the Appy League and pioneered Bluefield to two regular-season division titles, four playoff berths and one championship game appearance. Overall, Holmberg managed 31 seasons in the Toronto Blue Jays organization and amassed more than 1,500 career wins. He served as the Blue Jays bullpen coach from 1994-95.

“It’s an amazing honor to be inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame,” Holmberg said. “I’m deeply humbled and respectful of the league and its previous Hall of Fame members that achieved this honor as well.”

In 2017, Holmberg was the recipient of the prestigious Mike Coolbaugh Award, given by Minor League Baseball to an individual who has shown outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game and skill in mentoring young players on the field. He also served seven years in the Army Reserve National Guard. In addition to the Appalachian League HOF, Holmberg is also a member of the Florida State League HOF and Chattahoochee Valley (Ga.) Sports HOF.

