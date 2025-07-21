Watts Dance Studio announces 2025-2026 fall registration Published 11:57 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Watts Dance Studio will hold fall registration and shoe fitting on Saturday, July 26, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Tuesday, August 5, 4:30 to 7 p.m., at the Elizabethton studio, 601 Race Street; and Saturday, July 26, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Monday, August 4, 4:30 to 7 p.m., at the Bristol studio, 1742 Edgemont Avenue. Registration is also available and encouraged at www.wattsdancestudio.com.

Watts Dance Studio is starting its 74th year bringing quality dance training to the citizens of Elizabethton, Bristol and the surrounding region. Classes are available for students ages 2 1/2 to adult, and classes offered include ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, tumbling and contemporary. The all-adult instructor staff at Watts Dance Studio is led by teachers with extensive training and formalized and advanced degrees in dance and education. The studio offers multi-class and family discounts.

Watts Dance Studio is home to the Showcase Dancers. They are an auditioned group of performers seen regularly throughout the area and nationally. Additionally, the Showcase Dancers have the opportunity to take classes with master instructors from around the country.

For more information on classes and registration, contact Watts Dance Studio at 423-543-3361, 423-895-2238, 423-844-0428 or 423-383-6232. You may also visit us on the web at www.wattsdancestudio.com.