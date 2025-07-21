River Riders fall to Turtles

Published 4:20 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

By Allen LaMountain

1/5
Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent River Riders starting pitcher Josh Evans (5) fires a second-inning strike against the Burlington Sock Puppets on Friday evening at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Evans went four innings, gave up three earned runs on four hits, struck out three and walked four. He also surrendered a home run in the third inning.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

Joshua Evans took the mound on Friday night against Burlington and had a rough start. Evans gave up two early runs with walks and a hit batter as the Burlington River Turtles took the River Riders 9-5 at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Evans pitched four innings, giving up three runs on four hits, striking out three and walking four with one hit batter.

The Riders (16-21) got back two runs in the last of the second on a two-run homer from catcher Tua Wolfgramm, his fourth round-tripper of the season. Zach Jackson took Evans deep in the top of the third inning for his third homer of the summer to make it a 3-2 Turtles lead.

“I’m pleased with how we play defensively,” River Riders manager Jeremy Owens said. “We have been near the top of the league all year on defense. I know these guys are feeling the grind of playing every day, but they are working hard and I can’t ask any more of them.”

The Turtles expanded their lead in the fifth to 4-2 on an RBI single from Preston Yaucher, but the Riders got one back on Cadyn Karl’s second home run of the season to make it a 4-3 contest.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In the top of the sixth, Burlington tallied three more runs off Andrew DuMont, with Dominic Krupinski delivering a two-run triple and coming home on a sacrifice fly from Orlando Fernandez, making it a 7-3 game.

The see-saw scoring saw Betsy score a pair of runs in the seventh, with Karl collecting his second hit of the game — a double — after a walk to Eli Evans. Evans scored on a passed ball, with Karl moving to third, from where he came around on a fly ball from Terrance Bowen to close to 7-5.

Zach Johnson came on in the ninth and was stung for a pair of insurance runs, D.J. Merriweather delivering a two-run double.

Evans (0-1) took the loss, while Chris Massey (1-0) got the victory.

River Turtles 9-5
Turtles  201 013 002 – 9 11 0

 Riders   020 010 200 – 5 6 1

W – Massey (1-0)  L – J. Evans (0-1)

 HR – Jackson (3), Wolfgramm (4), Karl (2)

You Might Like