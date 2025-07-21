River Riders fall to Turtles
Published 4:20 pm Monday, July 21, 2025
|
Star Correspondent
Joshua Evans took the mound on Friday night against Burlington and had a rough start. Evans gave up two early runs with walks and a hit batter as the Burlington River Turtles took the River Riders 9-5 at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Evans pitched four innings, giving up three runs on four hits, striking out three and walking four with one hit batter.
The Riders (16-21) got back two runs in the last of the second on a two-run homer from catcher Tua Wolfgramm, his fourth round-tripper of the season. Zach Jackson took Evans deep in the top of the third inning for his third homer of the summer to make it a 3-2 Turtles lead.
“I’m pleased with how we play defensively,” River Riders manager Jeremy Owens said. “We have been near the top of the league all year on defense. I know these guys are feeling the grind of playing every day, but they are working hard and I can’t ask any more of them.”
The Turtles expanded their lead in the fifth to 4-2 on an RBI single from Preston Yaucher, but the Riders got one back on Cadyn Karl’s second home run of the season to make it a 4-3 contest.
In the top of the sixth, Burlington tallied three more runs off Andrew DuMont, with Dominic Krupinski delivering a two-run triple and coming home on a sacrifice fly from Orlando Fernandez, making it a 7-3 game.
The see-saw scoring saw Betsy score a pair of runs in the seventh, with Karl collecting his second hit of the game — a double — after a walk to Eli Evans. Evans scored on a passed ball, with Karl moving to third, from where he came around on a fly ball from Terrance Bowen to close to 7-5.
Zach Johnson came on in the ninth and was stung for a pair of insurance runs, D.J. Merriweather delivering a two-run double.
Evans (0-1) took the loss, while Chris Massey (1-0) got the victory.
River Turtles 9-5
Turtles 201 013 002 – 9 11 0
Riders 020 010 200 – 5 6 1
W – Massey (1-0) L – J. Evans (0-1)
HR – Jackson (3), Wolfgramm (4), Karl (2)