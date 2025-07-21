Nothing should take God’s place in our lives Published 10:09 am Monday, July 21, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I was watching a documentary on the ancient worship of idols and was stunned to hear a pastor reference it and say that idol worship isn’t just an ancient act but that it still takes place today. Really? – I.W.

Dear I.W.: We most certainly have gods today. They’re not made from marble and wood; they are modern: Fashion, fortune, ease, ambition, self-seeking fulfillment, and entertainment – these are our gods. An idol is any object or person that mankind worships. Some worship rock stars or film stars, some worship technology; some actually worship themselves. Objects of worship are often money or possessions. Many people worship these things just as devoutly as people in the ancient world worshiped an image made of gold, wood or stone.

Most people would not admit to worshiping their money, but many do; their whole lives are focused on money, and they serve it just as faithfully as other people serve another type of idol.

Supporters of the environmental movement worship the god of nature – not the Creator. This is a dangerous form of idolatry. There are those who worship animal life. Any time animals become more sacred than human life, we have lost sight of our priorities and the value God Himself has put on mankind made in His image.

The Bible gives us two important warnings about idols (whatever form they take). First, it warns that they are false; only God can meet our deepest moral and spiritual needs. Second, it warns us that nothing should take God’s place in our lives. The Bible says we should not make an idol in the form of anything (see Exodus 20:4).

When we make these things our gods, we are separated from the one true God. The great need of the human race today is reconciliation to God. This is why Jesus Christ came. “You shall worship the Lord your God, and Him only you shall serve” (Luke 4:8, NKJV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)